Lincolnshire boy, 12, devastated as vandals steal his Christmas lights

Christmas decorations outside a house in Market Rasen, put up by a 12-year-old boy, have been vandalised and stolen by “senseless” thieves.

Lou Rutherford told The Lincolnite that her son Ashten, 12, wanted to put up some Christmas decorations outside his house in Market Rasen on Sunday, December 5, but his joy was only short-lived as later that evening they were damaged by vandals.

A wire on the lights had been cut and they made off with “half a set of lights” according to Lou, who said her son was “so proud of his work”.

The vandals seemingly failed in their mission, as the lights they stole were useless without the remaining lights and plug socket they came with when undamaged.

Lou says she has CCTV footage of those involved and has passed that on to Lincolnshire Police for them to investigate.

“Sadly it would seem we were not the only people targeted by what would appear to be random acts of vandalism,” says Lou, after other reports of decorations being stolen in the local area were also filed.

A light-up Santa Claus was also stolen from the front garden of one of Lou’s neighbours, which has since been found and returned, prompting suspicions that it was the same culprits that damaged Ashten’s lights.

Market Rasen Police said that the force has noticed “a number of social media posts” on Market Rasen community pages in relation to stolen or damaged Christmas lights in the area.

They did, however, say that just one incident was reported to them in relation to this, and that was regarding the stolen Santa and not the Christmas lights, and are urging people to report their incidents on 101 so the force can properly investigate.

Cllr Stephen Bunney, Liberal Democrat member of Lincolnshire County Council, West Lindsey District Council and Market Rasen Town Council, said: “I was sad to learn that some members of our community have been vandalising Christmas decorations around the town. It is such a pity that the efforts of those who want to bring seasonal cheer to the area are ruined by antisocial behaviour of the few.”