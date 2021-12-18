Person hit by train between Lincoln and Grimsby
Emergency services are on scene
A person has been hit by a train on the railway line between Lincoln and Grimsby Town.
All services between Lincoln and Grimsby Town have been cancelled while emergency services deal with the incident, which happened at around 2.30pm on Saturday, December 18.
Trains are unable to run between Lincoln and Grimsby Town until around 5.30pm this evening.
#EMRUpdate Sadly, a person has been hit by a train between Lincoln and Grimsby Town. Train services on our Leicester / Lincoln / Grimsby and Cleethorpes to Barton-on-Humber are disrupted. The emergency services are en route to the incident. For more info: https://t.co/vcOq8EVkhv pic.twitter.com/jaDuPEpqio
— EMR (@EastMidRailway) December 18, 2021
Trains on the Barton-on-Humber to Cleethorpes route may be cancelled, delayed by up to an hour or diverted until around 8pm this evening
People travelling on the route have been told that replacement transport is being sourced.
⚠️#Cleethorpes – East Midlands Railway have sourced road transport to run. This is expected at Barton-on-Humber at 17:00 and Cleethorpes at 17:30.
ℹ️ More details: https://t.co/EMIZ0aosZf
— National Rail (@nationalrailenq) December 18, 2021
For more travel information relating to this incident, visit the East Midlands Railway website here.
This is the second incident on the railway today. Lincolnshire Police earlier launched an investigation into the unexplained death of a man found by the railway line in Old Leake.
If you have been affected by this story, or would like to speak with someone, please visit the Samaritans website here for information.