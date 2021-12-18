2 hours ago

Person hit by train between Lincoln and Grimsby

Emergency services are on scene

A person has been hit by a train on the railway line between Lincoln and Grimsby Town.

All services between Lincoln and Grimsby Town have been cancelled while emergency services deal with the incident, which happened at around 2.30pm on Saturday, December 18.

Trains are unable to run between Lincoln and Grimsby Town until around 5.30pm this evening.

Trains on the Barton-on-Humber to Cleethorpes route may be cancelled, delayed by up to an hour or diverted until around 8pm this evening

People travelling on the route have been told that replacement transport is being sourced.

For more travel information relating to this incident, visit the East Midlands Railway website here.

This is the second incident on the railway today. Lincolnshire Police earlier launched an investigation into the unexplained death of a man found by the railway line in Old Leake.

If you have been affected by this story, or would like to speak with someone, please visit the Samaritans website here for information. 

