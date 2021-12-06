Misconduct hearing for former Constable Grant Duller

The Botanist in Lincoln is doing is ready for Christmas, launching a new festive menu with a unique twist on some classic favourites, and The Lincolnite went to check out the delights on offer.

The festive menu for the bar and restaurant on Lincoln’s Cornhill Quarter is mixing up some of their well-known dishes to add some Christmas flavour.

There is a new hanging kebab, with turkey, pigs in blankets and stuffing, with mixed vegetables such as sprouts, roast potatoes and kale — as well as gravy to be poured on top.

Also, there is the vegan board, which boasts an eclectic blend of foods, including cauliflower rings with bang bang sauce, sweet potato hummus, crispy gnocchi and a celeriac, cashew nut and mushroom pot pie.

For those with a sweet tooth, there are three new desserts to try out as well, each with their own Christmas twist.

There is chocolate orange cookie dough with vanilla ice cream, gingerbread cake with banana, rum, black pepper and date syrup, and last but not least, winter fruits cheesecake with candied pistachios.

The hanging turkey kebab costs £14.50, and the vegan board costs £14.95, while the new winter desserts cost between £5.95 and £6.95.

A spokesperson for The Botanist Lincoln told The Lincolnite: “The new menu has been really well received so far, we’re famous for our hanging kebabs so the turkey twist has proved a big hit.

“We just wanted to create a festive, homely feel for our customers this Christmas, and to provide ample selection for everyone who walks through our doors.”

If that wasn’t enough, The Botanist has also introduced a new eco-friendly virtual Christmas cracker, which saves on waste by using a QR code to make an interactive game rather than pulling a regular cardboard cracker.

When you scan the code, you and a friend sign up on your phones and tap your screen until there is a winner, before registering your contact details to enter a draw to win some top prizes.

The eCrackers are in aid of homeless charity Shelter, raising thousands in donations for a good cause.

The Botanist’s Christmas menu will run until December 24, and the restaurant will close for two days before returning on December 27 to prepare for New Year’s celebrations!