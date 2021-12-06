Misconduct hearing for former Constable Grant Duller
Ex Lincoln Constable in hearing over vetting issues
An accelerated misconduct hearing is to be held on 13 December 2021 for former Constable Grant Duller, who was based at Lincoln Police Station.
It is alleged that former Constable Duller breached the following standards of professional behaviour:
- Honesty and integrity
- Discreditable conduct
It is alleged that between 19 June 2018 and 11 February 2020 his conduct breached the standards of professional behaviour in respect of his completion and/or submission of job applications and/or vetting forms to the Police Service.
The particulars of misconduct are:
1. He failed to be open and honest in his completion and/or submission of the vetting form in that he failed to declare that:
a. He had been involved in disciplinary proceedings within HM Prison Service, and/or
b. He had been the subject of adverse findings and/or
c. He had received a final written warning / warning as a result of those findings.
2. He failed to be open and honest in his completion and/or submission of the application form in that he failed to declare his previous employment as nightclub door security.
The conduct, if proved, amounts to gross misconduct.