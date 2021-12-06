24 mins ago

The Lincolnite Tries: The Botanist’s new festive menu

Hanging kebabs with all the trimmings & a vegan board
The festive menu at The Botanist is ideal to get you in the Christmas spirit. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

The Botanist in Lincoln is doing is ready for Christmas, launching a new festive menu with a unique twist on some classic favourites, and The Lincolnite went to check out the delights on offer.

The festive menu for the bar and restaurant on Lincoln’s Cornhill Quarter is mixing up some of their well-known dishes to add some Christmas flavour.

There is a new hanging kebab, with turkey, pigs in blankets and stuffing, with mixed vegetables such as sprouts, roast potatoes and kale — as well as gravy to be poured on top.

The turkey hanging kebab, which requires a gravy pour as it trickles down the meat. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Stacked with turkey, pigs in blankets and stuffing. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Also, there is the vegan board, which boasts an eclectic blend of foods, including cauliflower rings with bang bang sauce, sweet potato hummus, crispy gnocchi and a celeriac, cashew nut and mushroom pot pie.

The vegan board, offering wide variety for everyone. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Sweet potato hummus. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

For those with a sweet tooth, there are three new desserts to try out as well, each with their own Christmas twist.

There is chocolate orange cookie dough with vanilla ice cream, gingerbread cake with banana, rum, black pepper and date syrup, and last but not least, winter fruits cheesecake with candied pistachios.

Gingerbread cake is served with vanilla ice cream. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

The winter berry cheesecake comes with candied pistachios. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

The hanging turkey kebab costs £14.50, and the vegan board costs £14.95, while the new winter desserts cost between £5.95 and £6.95.

The festive menu will run until Christmas Eve. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

A spokesperson for The Botanist Lincoln told The Lincolnite: “The new menu has been really well received so far, we’re famous for our hanging kebabs so the turkey twist has proved a big hit.

“We just wanted to create a festive, homely feel for our customers this Christmas, and to provide ample selection for everyone who walks through our doors.”

Those of you with a sweet tooth won’t want to miss this. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

If that wasn’t enough, The Botanist has also introduced a new eco-friendly virtual Christmas cracker, which saves on waste by using a QR code to make an interactive game rather than pulling a regular cardboard cracker.

When you scan the code, you and a friend sign up on your phones and tap your screen until there is a winner, before registering your contact details to enter a draw to win some top prizes.

The QR code for the eCrackers can be found on the much that holds your cutlery, cutting down on waste from traditional Christmas crackers. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

The eCrackers are in aid of homeless charity Shelter, raising thousands in donations for a good cause.

The Botanist’s Christmas menu will run until December 24, and the restaurant will close for two days before returning on December 27 to prepare for New Year’s celebrations!

| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

