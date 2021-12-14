Missing person appeal: Have you seen Andrew?
He was last seen in Lincoln
We are appealing for help to find missing 55-year-old Andrew to ensure he is safe and well.
He was last seen at his home address in Lincoln at around 10:30pm yesterday (13th December).
He is described as a white male, of a slim build and is 6ft 2ins tall.
He was last seen wearing blue jeans, tan shoes, a red flowery shirt with a blue background and a black quilted coat with a sewn diamond pattern. He is also wearing glasses with a frame at the top.
If you have seen him or can help us find him, please call 101 or email [email protected] quoting incident 453 of 13th December.
Alternatively you can report through the independent charity missing people. You can call or text 116 000 or email [email protected].
Reference: Incident 453 of 13th December.