Christmas cheer parcels for Lincolnshire RAF staff on duty
Over 1,200 hampers on Christmas Day
More than 1,200 RAF personnel, including in Lincolnshire, who are working on Christmas Day this year will be given festive parcels in an attempt to boost morale.
The Royal Air Forces Association, a charity which supports RAF staff, will be distributing parcels packed with festive goodies to 23 UK and overseas RAF stations this year.
It has been done to remind the RAF workforce that their efforts are appreciated, from all four corners of the UK and beyond.
The places involved in this scheme are RAF Coningsby, Cranwell, Digby, Scampton and Waddington, all in Lincolnshire, as well as spots in Oxfordshire, Norfolk, North Yorkshire and Edinburgh.
RAF Association Wellbeing Services Officer Cleo Whitehead said this would be the charity’s biggest-ever Christmas parcel distribution.
She said: “What began as a mainly UK-focused project in 2019, when 484 boxes were distributed, has rapidly expanded to now reach over 1,200 men and women.
“The RAF is here for us all year round whenever we need them. The parcels are just a small way in which we can recognise and say thank you to all those who are on duty at home and abroad this Christmas.”