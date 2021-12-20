Murder investigation launched in Spalding

A murder investigation has been launched after a 52-year-old man has died following an assault at an address in Spalding.

We received a report that a man had suffered serious injuries at a property in Cygnet Court at 1.10am on Monday, December 20. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

We are linking this incident with another serious assault in which a 46-year-old man also suffered serious injuries. He was taken to hospital where he remains. That incident was reported to us at 12.26am on Monday, December 20 and happened at an address in Bowditch Road.

A 45-year-old man has been arrested in connection with both incidents and remains in custody. He will be questioned in due course.

Detective Inspector Andy McWatt said: “Officers are at both properties while we carry out our investigations. We believe these men were all known to one another. Our thoughts are with the family of the man who has sadly died.

“We are appealing for anyone who was in either of the areas that these incidents happened and witnessed anything to contact us on 101.”

If you can help with our investigations please contact us in the following ways:

Call the non-emergency number 101 and quote incident 5 of December 20

Email [email protected] and put incident 5 of December 20 in subject box

Anonymously contacting independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online