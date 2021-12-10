PC’s pride after attending Police Bravery Awards 2021

A Lincolnshire Police officer has spoken of his pride and delight after he attended the Police Bravery Awards 2021 in London.

PC Phil McAllister was nominated for a national award after risking his own life to save a man from drowning in his car, which had slid on ice and crashed into a water-filled dyke.

The 38-year-old just missed out at the event, which was held by the Police Federation of England and Wales on Thursday, December 9, but described the night as ‘amazing’.

Officers up and down the country are honoured for their efforts to keep the public safe each year at the awards event.

PC McAllister said he was proud to attend and was left speechless by the stories he heard on the night.

He said: “It was incredible and really eye-opening.

“To sit and hear the national stories of bravery, to hear about people being shot in the face in the line of duty – it’s emotional.

“It’s surreal and everyone – including me – say they’re just doing their jobs – but you read through what people have done and their bravery is unbelievable.

“The commissioner for London was there – someone you see on the television all the time – and it was just a special night.

“Everyone there was a winner and we all got trophies.

“I’m just speechless, it really was an amazing experience.”

A total of 81 nominees from 40 forces in England and Wales were honoured on the night.

PC McAllister and his colleagues visited Number 10 Downing Street ahead of the event at the Hilton, and even witnessed the Ceremony of Keys – an ancient ritual which sees the gates to the Tower of London locked for the night.

The man whose life PC McAllister saved was trapped in his car and bleeding.

He managed to call 999 and tell the operator that he was in a lot of pain and that his car was filling with water.

PC McAllister was alone when he spotted the car through the pitch-black night and entered the dyke, not knowing how deep the icy water was.

He managed to smash a window and get inside the car, where he supported the man’s head above the water line until he could free him and remove him from the car, where the man was given first aid by paramedics.

The conditions were treacherous and without a thought for his own safety PC McAllister entered the water to save the man.

If PC McAllister waited for specialist units to arrive, the outcome could have been very different.

Helen Stamp, Deputy Chair of Lincolnshire Police Federation, previously said: “The courage and professionalism shown by PC McAllister went above and beyond the normal call of duty.

“Thank you, PC McAllister, for your dedication to helping to keep the public safe.”