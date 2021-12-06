Police appeal over sexual assault on 14-year-old girl in Grimsby
She was approached by an unknown man
Investigations are under way after the alleged sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl in Grimsby.
Humberside Police has reported the teenage victim was walking along Eleanor Street in Grimsby between 7.25pm and 7.40pm on Wednesday, December 1, when she was approached by an unknown man.
The man, described as white and of slim build, then allegedly sexually assaulted her and officers are appealing for anyone in the vicinity at the time to come forward.
He is reported to have been wearing a distinctive white baseball cap with a large W on it, as well as wearing a black hoodie with a black gillet and grey Reebok shoes.
If you were in the area at the time of the incident, or saw anything suspicious, contact Humberside Police on 101 and quote incident number 242 of December 1.