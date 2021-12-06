Police appeal over sexual assault on 14-year-old girl in Grimsby

A Covid-19 testing bus is launching this week offering supervised lateral flow tests for people without symptoms in areas with high deprivation, low vaccination uptake and high infection rates.

The Lincolnshire County Council’s Public Health has joined forces with Stagecoach to launch the bright green bus providing rapid testing with results within 30 minutes.

Councillor Martin Hill, LCC leader and chair of the Lincolnshire Outbreak Engagement Board, said: “This is another addition to our community testing programme and will help us to identify Covid amongst those people who are showing no signs of having the infection.

“We’ll use the bus at various locations around the county where it might be most needed. It provides a quick and easy way for local residents who might be out shopping or taking a stroll to pop in and take a supervised lateral flow test or pick up test kits.

“Not only will it give people peace of mind with an on-the-spot testing opportunity, it will also provide us with extra data on infection rates – even more important with the new Omicron variant emerging.”

Residents can also pick up test kits to use at home and make sure they aren’t infected before visiting family and friends with vulnerable members, large indoor events or other high-risk environments. Staff will be on hand to provide advice and guidance on testing.

Natalie Liddle, acting head of service – health protection, said: “The testing bus is a timely boost for our testing programme in Lincolnshire.

“The bus will be used in locations across the county where our data shows it is most needed, for example areas of high deprivation, low vaccination uptake and areas where there are high infection rates. The bus will provide residents with quick and easy access to lateral flow testing.”