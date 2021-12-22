Self-isolation cut from 10 days to 7 after two negative tests

A special carol service held at Lincoln Cathedral has been livestreamed for people in care to watch this Christmas form the comfort of their own home — and you can enjoy it yourself in the video above.

Carols for Care was devised by St Katherine’s Care, who offer personal support to those that need it from their own home, and it is the brainchild of managing director Colin Webb, who also runs music production company Acoustic Nations.

Colin and his team have spent weeks filming and producing a carol service featuring the world-renowned Lincoln Cathedral choir, as well as an address by the Dean of Lincoln, the Very Revd Christine Wilson.

The carols sung by the choir were chosen by clients from St Katherine’s Care, and it was O Little Town of Bethlehem, I Saw Three Ships, In the Bleak Midwinter, O Come All Ye Faithful, Hark! The Heard Angels Sing and Good King Wenceslas that won the vote.

Colin Webb said: “For many people a carol service at Christmas is one of the highlights of their year.

“It’s the kind of tradition that sends a glow of warmth up your spine but unfortunately not everyone, especially those who live in a care home or are receiving care at home, can visit their local church or indeed cathedral.

“We want to give that experience back to our friends and family in care this Christmas and hope that it will provide a vital lifeline for them to the local community and the city’s magnificent cathedral.

“We’re so grateful to the choir, the Dean and all the staff at the cathedral for helping us to bring Lincoln Cathedral and its world-famous choir into the homes of the people who might miss it the most – those in care!”

The Very Revd Christine Wilson, Dean of Lincoln, said she was delighted to be taking part in the project: “Advent and Christmas is a very special time of year at Lincoln Cathedral, one when we join in hope and expectation of the light of Christ coming into the world.

“The past couple of years have been more challenging than most, so this year it feels more important than ever to look forward in hope. But we know that not everyone is able to come to the cathedral, or visit any other church, and it is wonderful to have the opportunity to share the Christmas story in this creative way.

“We very much hope that by sharing the wonderful music of our talented choir and reflecting on the birth of Christ and the many gifts he brought to the world, we will bring some comfort and joy into people’s lives and ensure that they still feel part of the wider community.”