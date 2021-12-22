Meet the Lincoln bus driver spreading festive cheer on his Christmas routes
He’s been dressing as festive characters all week
If you have taken a bus to Lincoln this week, you might have been driven to your destination by a singing Grinch, as one Stagecoach driver aims to spread Christmas joy this year.
Andrew Huckett, 37, has been a driver at Stagecoach since November 2019, and last year he began lifting spirits in the Christmas season by wearing festive outfits on his journeys.
It is a custom he has maintained this year, starting on Monday, December 20 by coming to work in a snowman outfit, and when The Lincolnite went to visit him on Tuesday he was in Grinch attire.
“All I’ve ever wanted to do is add a little bit of joy to people’s lives,” Andrew told The Lincolnite. “For some passengers I am the most communication they’ll have that day, so it’s important to put smiles on faces.”
It must be stressed that Andrew does not drive with the Grinch mask on for safety reasons, but between stops he will put it on for some good natured humour for those who get on his bus.
The fun doesn’t stop for Andrew, though, who told us he has bought a brand new Santa costume for Wednesday, and will be dressed as an elf on Thursday, December 23.
That isn’t all Andrew does to get people feeling festive, though. He is also accustomed to belting out Christmas numbers for the passengers to enjoy.