Spalding man bailed over fatal crash

Two other men were also arrested

A 45-year-old man from Spalding has been bailed after police arrested him on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving in a crash which cost a man in his 40s his life.

Kent Police were called to a collision between a Ford Transit van and a pedestrian on Luton Road in Chatham, near the junction with Short Street, at 12.42am on Saturday, November 27.

The van was travelling from Luton, towards Chatham Hill, and after the collision it came to a stop against two properties

A pedestrian – a man in his 40s and from the Medway area – was on the footpath. He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

An unknown number of occupants are known to have fled the scene on foot.

A 45-year-old man from Spalding was arrested at that scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

An additional two men – aged 25 and 35, and from Chatham – were later also arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Kent Police confirmed to The Lincolnite on Wednesday, December 1 that the 25-year-old man from Chatham and the 45-year-old from Spalding were bailed to return to the police station on December 23 and 26 respectively.

The 35-year-old man was released pending further investigation.

Kent Police’s Serious Collision Investigation are investigating the circumstance of the crash, and would like to hear from anyone who has information and is yet to speak with an officer.

Investigators are particularly keen to obtain privately held CCTV and dashcam footage which captured any of the parties involved.

Anyone with information should contact Kent Police by calling 01622 798538 or via email at [email protected] quoting SCIU/134/21.