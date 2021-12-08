The Lincolnite tries: Dough LoCo’s festive menu
Festive pizza, garlic bread and mince pies!
It’s the season to be jolly, and that includes Christmasy food, so The Lincolnite went to check DoughLoco’s new festive menu.
Dough LoCo was previously called Weirdough’s Pizza Emporium, which was initially started as a fundraising initiative by husband and wife team Matt and Rachel Barnes.
After being made redundant from a previous job the initiative turned into a business, running from local pubs in the city before moving in September this year into the building formerly occupied by Jackalope on Drury Lane in uphill Lincoln.
The local business also joined The Lincolnite cocktail trail earlier this year.
With December now upon us, Dough Loco has added a festive menu in additional to their usual offering. The starters include a new Xmas Garlic Bread With Cheese, which is made using homemade garlic butter and topped with red onion chutney and goats cheese.
In addition to the usual pizzas on the menu, customers can also choose from the new Christmas Special. It contains Dough LoCo San Marzano Marinara, Fior di Latte mozzarella, maple curled smoked bacon, balsamic & port caramelised onions, brie, and cranberry sauce.
A vegetarian option is available without the bacon.
The desserts have also been added to for the festive menu. There is a trio of mince pies including a brandy-infused classic, winter berry, clementine and gin, and a cookie cup, as well as a gluten free option.
There is also a mini cheese board, including crackers, red onion chutney, brie, Italian gorgonzola, and a locally sourced pizza cheddar infused with tomato and basil from Lincoln-based The Mouse House Cheese Company.
Owner Matt told The Lincolnite: “In true Dough LoCo style we’ve decided to move away from the classic turkey and stuffing Xmas flavours and go a little bit different. Everyone is going to have enough turkey over the next few weeks!
“The flavours of this pizza complement each other perfectly and leave you feeling very Christmasy. We make our own caramelised onions using top quality port… sweet, sticky and very festive!”
Dough Loco is usually open from 5pm-10pm Wednesday-Thursday, 4pm-10pm on Fridays, and 12pm-10pm at the weekend.
During the Christmas period, it will be open with longer hours of 12pm-10pm between December 18 and 23. It will close Christmas Eve until December 28, before reopening with normal hours the following day.
Meanwhile, Dough LoCo were visited by food hygiene inspectors on Wednesday, December 8 and were awarded the maximum five star rating.