Young goalkeeper signs new deal with Imps
He will stay with Lincoln for a LONG time!
Young goalkeeper Sam Long has committed his long-term future to Lincoln City by signing a new contract until June 2025.
The 19-year-old Academy graduate has been a regular in the matchday squads for the Imps this season. He has made five starts after an impressive debut in the win over Manchester United’s Under-21s in the Papa John’s Trophy.
Long has twice been invited to an England goalkeeping development camp at St George’s Park and Lincoln City are delighted to have secured his future at LNER Stadium.
Jez George, Lincoln City’s Director of Football, said: “Sam is an exceptionally talented young goalkeeper who has progressed fantastically well over the last 12 months, culminating in his five first team appearances this season. He has outstanding attributes and is highly rated by manager Michael Appleton, goalkeeper coach Steve Croudson and all of the coaching staff.
“This contract allows us the time to develop Sam into a future number one goalkeeper for Lincoln City. The next part of that process will be finding Sam a loan at the right club for him to play at the highest possible level for the remainder of the season.
“It is really exciting for everyone at the club, and particularly within the Academy, to know that we have a young homegrown goalkeeper of Sam’s potential and that we are committed to developing him into our future number one.”