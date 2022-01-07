£7k recovered following drugs warrant in Scunthorpe
Today (Wednesday 26 January) officers executed a drugs warrant at a property on Searby Road, Scunthorpe.
Upon entering officers discovered an estimated £4,000 of Class B drugs and approximately £7,000 in cash.
Two men aged 29 and 35 and a 28-year-old woman have been arrested in connection with the incident.
They remain in police custody whilst officers continue with lines of enquiry.
Anyone with information around drug offences can get in touch with us by contacting our non-emergency number 101 or, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
#TogetherAgainstDrugs