Iron sign experienced midfielder from Tranmere

Scunthorpe United have completed the signing of much-travelled experienced midfielder Liam Feeney on a permanent basis from Tranmere Rovers.
Feeney has made around 600 appearances and scored almost 50 goals during his career which started at Hayes, and then Salisbury City, before a loan move to Southend United, who at the time were in the Football League.
The 35-year-old played 100 times for Bournemouth in a two-year spell between 2009 and 2011. Feeney then spent three years in the Championship with Millwall, during which time he had loan spells at Bolton Wanderers and Blackburn Rovers.
After joining Bolton permanently and spending two years there, including a loan spell at Ipswich Town, he moved to Blackburn. During his time at Ewood Park he also spent time on loan at Cardiff City.
In 2018 Feeney joined Blackpool and spent three seasons at Bloomfield Road before a loan spell at Tranmere, where he played under Scunthorpe’s current manager Keith Hill.
He joined Tranmere permanently in the summer and has made 23 appearances so far this season. However, Rovers announced on Tuesday, January 26 that Feeney had left the club by mutual consent after having made 58 appearances for the club.
Feeney has now joined Scunthorpe, with the transfer subject to EFL and FA ratification.