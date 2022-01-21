1 hour ago

A1 closed southbound in Lincolnshire as lorry overturns

It has caused traffic delays
The collision involved an overturned lorry. | Photo: BCH Road Policing Unit

Update: National Highways said shortly after 10am the A1 was closed southbound between the A43 near Stamford and the A47 at Wansford, while recovery is ongoing for the lorry. Lane two is closed northbound and there’s approximately 1.5 miles of congestion southbound.

The A1 has been closed southbound between the A606 and the A6121 near Stamford after a collision involving an overturned lorry on Friday morning.

National Highways said at around 9am the road was closed to facilitate recovery of the lorry.

Lane two is also closed northbound and there’s three miles of congestion southbound.

| Photo: National Highways

Leicestershire Police told The Lincolnite that they were called at 6.49am to a report of a lorry that had overturned after having collided with the central reservation.

The force added that the driver was assessed by the East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) at the scene for a head injury.

| Photo: National Highways

| Photo: National Highways

