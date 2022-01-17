Another food hygiene disaster for Lincoln pizza takeaway
Zero rating after two one-star slaps
A pizza takeaway in Lincoln has been given a zero rating after its latest food hygiene inspection, just a year after being given one star for the second time in three years.
Pizza 4 U on Newark Road was given the lowest possible score by hygiene inspectors upon their visit to the premises on December 8, 2021.
Inspectors concluded that “major improvement” was necessary across all three parameters of judging, which are hygienic food handling, management of food safety and cleanliness and condition of facilities and building.
It is the third time since March 2018 that Pizza 4 U has scored one star or lower on its hygiene rating, and the second inspection in a row which found that major improvements were required.
Despite this, the takeaway appears to be enjoyed by customers online, who rate it as a 4.6/6 on Just Eat and a 4.7/5 on Foodhub.
The Lincolnite has approached Pizza 4 U for a comment.