Appeal after assault and threats to kill in Lincoln

Do you know this man?

We want to identify the man pictured after a common assault and threats to kill were made near a store in Lincoln.

The incident took place outside of the Co-op at Monks Road in Lincoln on December 22 at around 10.10pm.

A man is said to have approached a person and grabbed them by the throat before threatening to stab them.

The man was white, around five feet, 7 inches tall and in his late teens/early twenties.

He was wearing a dark coloured tracksuit, wearing a dark coloured hat, and carrying multiple sports/gym bags.

We believe the man pictured can helps us in our investigations.

If you can help us identity the man in the image, please get in touch in one of the following ways below:

By calling 101 quoting incident 68 of 23rd December.

By emailing [email protected] – don’t forget to include incident 68 of 23rd December in the subject line.

– don’t forget to include incident 68 of 23rd December in the subject line. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.