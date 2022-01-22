UPDATE: Serious injury collision, Boston

We are saddened to confirm that a 88-year-old man has died after a crash on John Adams Way in Boston.

The man collided with a car at around 2.36pm on Friday, January 21.

He was taken to hospital with his injuries, but has sadly passed away. His family are aware.

We are appealing for dash cam footage and eyewitness accounts of the crash, which closed off the road.

If you saw anything in relation to this collision, please get in touch by calling 101 and quoting incident number 235.

ORIGINAL RELEASE: Release at 3.30 pm: A man has been struck by a car on John Adams Way in Boston near to the petrol station.

