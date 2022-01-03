Appeal: Have you seen Sam?
Missing from Lincoln
UPDATE: We’re pleased to say that Sam, who was reported missing from Lincoln earlier today, has been found safe and well. Thank you so much for your swift help in sharing our appeal to find him. It’s appreciated.
We are asking for help to find Sam, who was reported missing from North Hykeham in Lincoln this afternoon.
Sam, 30, is described as being around 5ft 9in in height, of slim build, and with short dark hair. He is thought to be wearing dark clothes – jeans, and a hooded top. He has tattoos on his arms and a large one on his leg, and has a piercing on his inner ear.
If you have seen Sam or know where he might be please contact us via one of the following ways:
- By calling 101 quoting incident 262 of 03/01/2022.
- By emailing [email protected] – don’t forget to quote incident 262 of 03/01/2022 November in the subject line.
- Through the independent charity missing people. You can call or text 116 000 or email [email protected]