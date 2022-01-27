Are you a key witness to a Cleethorpes van theft?

We are appealing to locate two women who could be key witnesses to the theft of a delivery van on Bradford Avenue, Cleethorpes on Tuesday 18 January.

The van was reported to have been stolen whilst the driver made a delivery, emptied, and abandoned on Sandringham Road close by.

Two women approached the driver to pass over crucial information but left without giving details of who they were. We would now like to speak to them as part of our ongoing investigation.

Nathan Green, 30, of Arthur Street, Grimsby has been charged with theft of a motor vehicle and driving offences in connection with this incident.

He has been remanded into custody to appear at Grimsby Crown Court on Tuesday 22 February, following his first court appearance last week.

A second man has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains released under investigation.

If you believe you are one of the women we are aiming to locate, or know who might be, please call our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 226 of 18 January.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.