Assault, Newland in Lincoln

Do you know this man?

We are appealing for help to identify the man in the image as he may be able to help in our enquiries into an assault.

At 1:20am on Friday 7th January, officers received reports that a male victim was approached by another male and an altercation took place. This happened on Newland Street in Lincoln.

The victim was pushed to the ground and sustained a fractured wrist during the incident.

If you can help with the identity of the man in the image, please get in touch in one of the following ways below:

By calling 101 quoting incident 13 of 7th January.

By emailing [email protected] – don’t forget to include incident 13 of 7th January in the subject line.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.

Reference: Incident 13 of 7th January