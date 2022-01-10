Calls for Lincolnshire youths to get involved with local politics

“Incredibly important” for youngsters to have their say

As North Lincolnshire Youth Council approaches its 10th anniversary young members have spoken out about how the group is helping unprivileged kids – and why it’s important their voices are heard.

Alesha Garrod, a member of the North Lincolnshire Youth Council, said: “I want to be a voice for all young people, especially young people from lesser privileged groups, like young people in care.”

The youth council has been running for almost a decade in North Lincolnshire, and now the British Youth Council wants to make it mandatory for all local authorities have representation from people aged 11 to 25.

The councils give young people the chance to have a say on the political issues that affect their lives, with Scunthorpe MP Holly Mumby-Croft telling the House of Commons it’s “incredibly important” youngsters are involved in local politics.