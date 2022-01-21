Burglary appeal: Could you help us trace this equipment?

Following a burglary in Waddington, we are issuing pictures of items stolen

Following a burglary earlier this month, we are releasing pictures of the items taken in the hope it might assist with our investigation and ultimately lead us to the offenders.

Equipment including tools, tool boxes and diagnostic equipment was taken from the premises on Grantham Road, Waddington. We believe a white Ford Transit or Iveco ‘Luton’ style van was used as transport by the offender/s who broke in at the rear of the property on the 2 January at around 7 pm.

We would like to hear from anyone who has any information about the burglary, or anyone who may have seen the equipment for sale.

Please contact us in one of the following ways:

Call 101 with incident reference number 156 of 3 January.

Email [email protected] with the reference number in the subject heading.

Call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

If you’ve been the victim of crime, support is available, whether you have reported the crime to the police or not. Victim Lincs provide free, confidential advice and guidance, as well as access to specialist emotional support services. Visit victimlincs.co.uk or call 01522 947510 Monday – Friday 8am – 4pm.

