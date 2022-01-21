Closure order on Spalding property after reports of drug deals and anti-social behaviour
It is believed the tenant was being exploited
South Holland District Council has secured a closure order on an address in Spalding after reports of drug dealing, abusive behaviour and a host of other illegal activity taking place.
The Partial Closure Order on a property on Severn Road will last for three months after extensive work from South Holland District Council, in partnership with Lincolnshire Police.
Residents in the area issued various complaints and reports about the address, saying it was being used for illegal activity such as drug dealing, while neighbours experienced anti-social and abusive behaviour from those visiting the property.
Concerns were expressed that the tenant was being exploited by people committing these illegal actions, which prompted the council’s community safety team to seek the order, and it has been awarded in court.
Councillor Gary Taylor, portfolio holder for communities and facilities, said: “I welcome this important decision by the court, and would like to thank our council officers and those from the police for their quick, pro-active action to help keep our residents safe while a long-term solution is found.
“I am pleased that we have been able to secure this order, and hope that it shows the importance of reporting any anti-social behaviour to us in the district, so that we can investigate and take appropriate steps to put an end to it as soon as possible.”
The order allows for the tenant to remain in the property, and for any key workers who need to visit in the course of their duties to access it, but anyone else will be committing an offence if they are found to have entered the home.