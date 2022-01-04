Developer’s 125-house build in Tattershall
Land currently used by Harvey Bros Livestock
Plans to build up to 125 new homes in Tattershall have been submitted to East Lindsey District Council.
Neil Harvey has submitted an outline application to build the homes on 11.2 hectares of land off Station Farm, off Sleaford Road.
Documents before ELDC say the land has been used as a base for Harvey Bros Livestock and the whole site will be developed including the demolition of the existing dwelling, farm buildings and yard.
The housing will cover around 7.4hectares, while the rest will be used as open space, including a sustainable drainage system.
The documents said: “The development would positively contribute towards meeting the housing supply in the district and should not have any adverse effects on character, amenity, or highways safety.”
The developers said the build will be an “infill piece of land” with definitive boundaries created by the Tattershall picnic site to the west and the canal to the north and say it would not harm the character of the village.
The site is currently planned to be accessed via the existing farmyard entrance.
If the application is approved in principle, the developers will then return to the council with more detailed plans in the future.