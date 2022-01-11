Dispersal order for harecoursers across Lincolnshire
In place until Thursday
Warning to harecoursers: Do not come to Lincolnshire.
As of 9.15am today, we have a county-wide dispersal order in place due to an increase in harecoursing reports.
This is to protect our citizens from the harm this crime brings. Any offenders will be dealt with accordingly.
This order means that anyone we believe may be intent on committing a harecoursing offence will be forced to leave the county until the order has ended.
We will seize all dogs and vehicles used in harecoursing and apply to the courts for forfeiture. The order is in place until 9.15am on Thursday 13th January 2022. #OpGalileo