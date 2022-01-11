Protecting your catalytic converter, partnership working initiative, Isle of Axholme

Following a recent catalytic converter theft on the Isle, we are pleased to announce we are now working in partnership with Epworth Service Centre Ltd as a part of National Neighbourhood Policing week which starts Monday 17 January.

Catalytic converters are often targeted by criminals as they contain small amounts of precious metals such as Platinum, Palladium and Rhodium.

Working with Epworth Service Centre Ltd the team are offering motorists the opportunity to get FREE security marking etched/stamped on their vehicle’s catalytic converters as part of its winter vehicle check.

Based in Epworth centre, the team will mark your catalytic converter for FREE on any vehicle that books in for a repair, MOT, service or winter check.

For more information on how to book in your repair, MOT or service and to receive your FREE catalytic converter etching/stamp contact them on 01427 875866.

**Terms and conditions: -Repair, MOT, service or Winter check must be booked to receive free marking quoting booking code POLICE22**

Neighbourhood beat officer PC Jackson said: “We often see a spike in catalytic converter thefts in the winter months, costs of metals remain high making them an attractive form of offending for criminals.

“We hope that working with local businesses like Epworth Service Centre will encourage residents to etch their catalytic converters and display warning stickers in their vehicle to deter and prevent future incidents.

“Previously, specific cars have been a desirable choice for thieves but of recent that has changed. That is why I’m encouraging all car owners, no matter how old or new to protect their vehicles.

“I’d like to thank the team are Epworth service centre for their proactive support in tackling this form of vehicle crime.

“We continue to need assistance from our communities in tackling this issue- and if anyone has any information about thefts of catalytic converters or of any scrapyards and collection vehicles operating illegally to please either call us on 101, or contact us 100% anonymously by Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111”.