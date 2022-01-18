Double South Kesteven by-elections to replace a much-loved councillor and an outspoken Hitler tweeter

Elections to replace a much-loved councillor and one who caused controversy when he compared the Canadian Prime Minister to Hitler, are set to take place at the end of February.

South Kesteven District Council is calling for nominations for Councillor Bob Adams’ former ward of Isaac Newton and Councillor Dr Peter Moseley’s ward of Aveland from Friday.

The elections, along with a further vote to fill Councillor Adams’ Lincolnshire County Council Ward of Colsterworth Rural, will take place on February 24.

Conservative Councillor Bob Adams passed away in November at the age of 81 following a short period in hospital.

He had represented the Isaac Newton Ward since May 2007 and served as chairman of the council in 2009/10. He was leader of the council from March 2015 to May 2017.

He had served as a member of Lincolnshire County Council since 2013.

Councillor Breda-Rae Griffin, chairman of South Kesteven District Council, said at the time: “Bob was one of the most experienced members of the council – his measured and reasoned opinions will be very much missed.

“He was a true gentleman who was always willing to help and for whom nothing was too much trouble.”

Councillor Dr Peter Moseley resigned from his role last week after accusing Canadian PM Justin Trudeau of “going all Hitler” after introducing vaccine mandates.

He was also suspended from the Conservative party after retweeting a deeply offensive mock post about British citizenship application, with just one question on the picture being “do you like bacon?”

People of Muslim and Jewish faith do not eat pork, prompting many to suggest that the tweet was a direct character assassination of British Muslims and Jewish people.

In a statement, the former BNP member, said: “I make no apology for my comments. I have received literally hundreds of emails of support from around the world.

“The offended councillors have made the issue much bigger than it needs be for their own political reasons.

“I have Canadian friends who are in desperate conditions at the moment at the hands of a government that should be progressive, but is proving otherwise, and it is evident that I am unable to speak out freely and strongly to what I see, hear and experience while remaining a councillor.”

Prospective candidates have until 4pm on Friday, January 28 to apply.

Nomination papers must be signed by a proposer and seconder who need to be local government electors for the relevant ward or division.

SKDC Chief Executive and Returning Officer for the district, Karen Bradford, said: “Councillors make a real difference to their communities and these elections will give people the chance to put themselves forward to help decide local issues.”

Nomination papers and information packs are available online, by calling 01476 406080 or emailing [email protected]

Voters need to be registered to vote by the end of Tuesday. February 8.

Visit www.gov.uk/register-to-vote and register.