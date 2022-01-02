Face masks return for secondary pupils as Omicron spreads

Is it enough?

Secondary school children in Lincolnshire will be asked to wear face masks in classrooms to reduce the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

The government announced that the temporary measure will return when schools reopen after the Christmas break.

Teachers will not have to wear them under the new guidelines.

School staff unions have demanded urgent action to limit the spread of the virus.

The government will also be making 7,000 air cleaning units available to early years settings, schools and collages.

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi made the announcement that face coverings would be required until at least January 26.

“I’m looking forward to welcoming pupils back next week to continue their face-to-face learning, which is so important for their education and wellbeing,” Zahawi said.

“There is no doubt that the Omicron variant presents challenges but the entire education sector has responded with a Herculean effort, and for that I thank each and every one of you.”

Country-wide ‘Plan B’ COVID measures will also be reviewed again on January 4.