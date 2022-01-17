Family pay tribute to 12-year-old who died in Bardney crash
Ted was loved by everyone
We can now confirm that the 12-year-old who died in the collision at Bardney on Sunday (16 January) was Ted Vines, from Alford.
In a tribute to Ted, his family said:
“Ted was loved by everyone – he was happy, fun and brilliant and had so many people who loved him.
“On Sunday, he was on his way to play football for Alford Under-12s at Branston, as he was a part of that team.
“Everywhere he went, Ted made friends. He was a special part of the community for everyone.”
The family are being supported by loved ones, friends and specialist officers at this time. They request privacy from media while they grieve their loss.
Original release: Appeal: Fatal collision, Bardney