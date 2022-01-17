Family pay tribute to 12-year-old who died in Bardney crash

Lincoln City have added more firepower to their attack with the signing of experienced League One goalscorer John Marquis.

Marquis, 29, has a proven goal record at this level with the likes of Doncaster Rovers and Portsmouth over the last five years, and will sign with Lincoln until the end of the season.

He is the third player to join the Imps in the January transfer window, following the loan signings of Swansea City duo Morgan Whittaker and Liam Cullen.

The striker said of joining the club: “I want to score goals and help the team as much as I can. When chances are created, I want to get on the end of them, which is the best way I can help the team. It’s an opportunity to get in the areas where I do my best work, which is in and around the box, and get myself and the team some goals.

“I’m a centre forward that first and foremost works hard for the team, I want to help where I can with my energy and aggression at the top end of the pitch. I’ve also got some good experience to pass on to help the younger players who are already here, but I can also learn from them as well.”

Imps boss Michael Appleton added: “John is a proven goalscorer who adds experience to the squad and provides something we’ve missed while Tom Hopper has been out injured.

“It gives us more options in a key position, that we’ve lacked all season, allowing us the opportunity to play two up front and he will really help Liam Cullen by shouldering some of the responsibility for leading the line.

“It will also ensure that we do not need to rush Tom Hopper back from the serious injury that has kept him out of action since early September.”

It is expected that the transfer business will not yet be done at Lincoln, with defensive options being stretched to the limit at the moment due to the long term injury of Lewis Montsma.

Marquis will wear the number 27 shirt worn by Morgan Rogers last season, and is expected to go straight into the match day squad for Tuesday’s away match against Rotherham United, subject to EFL confirmation.