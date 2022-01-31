Fatal collision, A16 near Kirton
Update: Billy Kinsella 37, of Hook Road, Goole, has been charged with five offences
Update January 31
Billy Kinsella has also been charged with a fifth offence of failing to provide an evidential specimen.
He will appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court today (Monday January 31).
Update, January 30
Billy Kinsella, aged 37, of Hook Road, Goole, has been charged with four offences following a fatal collision on the A16 near Kirton.
- Causing death by dangerous driving
- Causing serious injury whilst dangerous driving
- Driving whilst disqualified
- Driving without insurance
He has been remanded in custody and will appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on Monday 31 January.
Original release:
We are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage following a fatal collision on A16 between Algarkirk and Kirton roundabouts on Friday 28 January.
Our force control room received a report of a collision involving a white BMW 420 which was travelling towards Spalding and a silver Toyota Yaris which was heading towards Boston. This happened at around 9.47pm.
The front seat passenger of the Toyota, a 76-year-old woman, sadly died at the scene whilst the 72-year-old female driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the BMW, a male aged 37, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to provide a roadside breath test. He suffered minor injuries, and remains in custody.
If you can assist with our investigation or have dash cam footage, please contact us in one of the following ways:
- By calling 101 quoting incident 428 of 28th January.
- By emailing [email protected]– don’t forget to include incident 428 of 28th January in the subject line.
- If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.