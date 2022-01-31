Rugby Report: Big win for Lincoln’s 1st XV against rivals Newark

Lincoln Imps XV were also victorious against Newark

Lincoln’s 1st XV produced their best performance of the season as they ran in 10 tries, including a hat-trick for Olly Stringer, in an emphatic 65-20 home victory against near neighbours Newark.

The hosts opened the scoring after just seven minutes when strong running from Ben Sykes and Owen Mitchinson’s offload set up a try for Jake Keeton, which Louie Cooke converted.

Keeton’s excellent offload set up Jack Noquet to run in for a try, and Cooke added the extras, as Lincoln continued their fine start to the match.

Cooke slotted over a penalty before Sykes set up David Beveridge, who handed off a Newark player and powered over for a try.

Lincoln increased their lead when Sykes ran 30 metres through the Newark defence to score a try, which Cooke converted.

The hosts took a 43-5 in at the break after great flowing rugby set up tries for Sykes and Cooke, with the latter converting both.

Newark’s only try of the first half was scored by Sam Dobson, but they reduced the deficit early in the second half when Alex Scott scored in the corner.

Matt Keeton set up man-of-the-match Stringer to power over for the first of his three tries, before the visitors managed to cross to score through Jed Chapple.

Lincoln increased their lead when a strong run by Jim Calveley saw the experienced forward expertly offload the ball for Stringer to cross for a try.

After several positive phases, and good strong running by Harry Marks and Cooke, Stringer forced his way over for a try in the corner to complete his hat-trick. Cooke added the extras.

Another slick move by Lincoln led to Ollie Halligan producing a great offload to set up Brookes to run in for a try.

Newark’s Dobson forced his way over the line to score late on, but nothing could stop it from being a memorable afternoon for Lincoln.

Lincoln’s Imps XV produced a fantastic second-half comeback to come from 17-0 down and win 36-17 at Newark.

Newark started strongly and built up a good lead in the first half thanks to tries from Tom Partridge, Johnno Marshall and Robbie Hunter-Shaw, as well as a conversion by George Leeson.

Lincoln refused to give up and showed great passion to turn the game around, starting with a try for Sam Moate who powered through three defenders to score. Jack Miles added the extras.

Captain Jacob Taylor took advantage of a quick tap and go penalty to run in for a try. George Sutcliffe then set up his fellow forward George Pomfret to run in for a great try to level the score at 17-17.

Sutcliffe beat four defenders before passing to Eren Hamilton who ran in for a try, which was converted by Miles, as Lincoln took the lead for the first time.

Pomfret then offloaded the ball to Grant Laws, who beat one player and slid in to score another try for Lincoln.

Tom Law ran the length of the pitch to score Lincoln’s final try of the match, which Miles converted.

Other Results

In the Midlands Premier, Scunthorpe saw victory snatched away from them in a dramatic 32-31 defeat when Nuneaton scored in the last play of the game.

Jack Brunt crossed for a hat-trick of tries for Scunthorpe, while Ethan Heath-Drury and Josh Clarke each scored one.

Clarke also kicked three conversions, but Scunthorpe conceded in the final minute whilst they were also down to 13 men due to receiving two yellow cards.

In Midlands Two East (North), Fred Fenwick, Tom Lewis, Harry Wallis and Spencer Holvey all crossed for tries as Market Rasen & Louth bounced back to winning ways with a 22-5 home victory against Southwell.

Holvey also kicked one conversion, while captain George Grant was awarded as the man-of-the-match.

In Midlands Two East (South), Stamford were defeated 50-19 away against Northampton Old Scouts.

Stamford Women played in their second ever game of rugby on Sunday when they hosted Ampthill Ladies, with the score ending 45-19 in the Bedfordshire side’s favour.

Georgia Breacher, Jess Pearce and Hannah Dennis all scored tries for Stamford, with Daisy Attley adding two conversions.

In Midlands Three East (North), second-placed Kesteven maintained their push for promotion with a 38-10 home victory against Sileby Town.

Dan Turner, James Goodrich and Ben Whinney each scored a brace of tries for Kesteven.

The home side’s remaining points came via the boot of Matt Grinney who kicked four conversions.

Jaron Cowern crossed for two tries as Boston claimed a 34-19 home win against Nottingham Casuals.

Wayne Harley and Deano Deane also scored tries for Boston, while George Hotch kicked one conversion and four penalties.

It was also a great afternoon for Grimsby’s 1st XV after a brace of tries from Lewis Rothenburg on his first appearance in four months helped them to a 17-12 home victory against Mansfield.

Billy Stainton also crossed for a try for the hosts and Jess Matthews kicked one conversion.

Grimsby’s second team also had a memorable afternoon as two tries from Kyle Skipworth guided them to a 42-7 home win against Mansfield.

Tom Wakefield, Morgan Gant, Jonathan Overton, and Ash Waterman also scored tries for the hosts, while Lee Burke kicked six conversions.

Grimsby’s Under-16s, who train and play on a Sunday, secured a 19-7 victory against Goole thanks to tries from William Drinkel, Mitchel-Rae Kershaw and Dylan Roberts.

The team has received sponsorship from Stuart Anderson at local firm The Van Franchise for new training tops and match-day trophies.

In Midlands Three East (South), Bourne’s men’s 1st XV maintained their push for promotion with a narrow 28-21 away victory against Huntingdon & District.

Laurence Sidwell grabbed two tries for Bourne, while Adam Binns and JJ Roberts each scored one.

Sam Evison converted all four tries to complete a great afternoon for the Lincolnshire side.

Gav Sharman crossed for two tries as Spalding battled hard in a 39-17 defeat at Melton Mowbray.

Ash Anker also scored a try for Spalding and Conall Mason added one conversion.

In Midlands Four East (North), league leaders Gainsborough came from behind to win 45-14 at home against North Hykeham.

Hykeham opened up a 14-0 lead thanks to tries from Rob Booth and Liam Williams, and two conversions from David Hill.

Gainsborough hit back with two tries apiece from Daniel Chadwick, Brad Beresford and Ben Watson, while Kieron Smythe scored one.

Tudor Roberts kicked five conversions to ensure maximum points for the hosts.

Cleethorpes travelled to Ollerton with a young and inexperienced side, but battled hard throughout during a 46-11 defeat.

Isaac Machon scored a try for Cleethorpes and Joe Barker kicked two penalties.

Sleaford’s 1st XV were not in action, but the second team produced a positive performance to beat Spalding 42-17.

Joe Jones crossed for a hat-trick of tries for Sleaford and Daniel Mackie scored two.

James Neil also scored a try for the hosts and Mackie kicked six conversions.

Harry Sharman grabbed two tries, and kicked one conversion, for Spalding.

Jules Davies also scored a try for Spalding’s Nomads, who held their heads high despite the result after an excellent performance, which was led by captain Justin Cole who was strong in the scrums.

In Midlands Four East (South), Deepings crossed for four tries to secure a 24-24 draw at home against Thorney.

Deepings’ tries were scored by Kelvin Squires, Chris Jones, Lance Charity, and Archie Sawyer, while Chris Farmer kicked two conversions.

Stamford College Old Boys progressed through to the semi-final of the Lincolnshire Cup after a 29-5 victory against Skegness.

Harry Bell crossed for two tries for Stamford, while Callum Fraser, Tom Birks and Carl Brierley-Lewis each scored one. Captain Haydn Johns added two conversions.

Fly-half Ben Farnsworth scored a try for Skegness who played with a mix of experienced players and some who are newer to the sport.