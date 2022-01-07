Four charged following drugs warrant, Scunthorpe

Four men have been charged following a drugs warrant at a premise on Sheffield Street East, Scunthorpe on Wednesday 5 January.

It is reported that officers discovered a large cannabis grow at the address.

​

Bardhi Gurra (38), Serxhio Cerri (22), Kledji Fejzaj (26) and Fabjol Mucaj (19) all of Sheffield Street East have now been charged with the cultivation of cannabis.

The men were remanded in custody to appear at Grimsby Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Thursday 6 January) and today (Friday 7 January).

Anyone with information around drug offences can get in touch with us by contacting our non-emergency number 101 or, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.