Wallaby missing from Lincolnshire farm

A young male wallaby has escaped from a petting farm near Bourne and his owners are appealing for help to get him home safely.

Tiny Steps Petting Farm on Old Peterborough Road in Thurlby posted on social media during the morning of Wednesday, January 5 saying “Ant our Wallaby is missing” and that police have been informed.

The farm said on Thursday evening Ant still wasn’t back home but that he had been seen moving between Edenham and Toft on the same day, in both directions. There have also been sightings from Swallow Hill/Manthorpe/Lound.

The farm’s vet is on standby to dart the wallaby if spotted. The wildlife ranger for the local woodland is aware of the situation and the farm said “if Ant turns up in the woods he’ll hopefully be spotted”.

Meanwhile, the farm is closed for winter and will be reopening in the spring from April 2022.