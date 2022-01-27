Get COVID-19 jab at Grimsby Town match – while game is going on!

There are also a series of pop-up jab sites in Grimsby next week

COVID-19 vaccinations will be available at Blundell Park on Saturday during Grimsby Town’s match against Wealdstone in an ambitious attempt to make the jabs more accessible to the community.

The Mariners face Wealdstone at home on Saturday, January 29, and while the game is taking place there will be availability for fans to get their coronavirus vaccine.

The volunteers will be offering first, second, and booster doses for people aged 16 and over without the need for appointment. The jab site can be found next to the executive entrance, which is across the main club car park directly behind McDonald’s.

Pfizer vaccinations will be offered at Blundell Park from 1pm to 5.30pm on Saturday, as Grimsby kick off against Wealdstone at 3pm, and you don’t need a match ticket to get jabbed.

Lincoln City’s LNER Stadium was used as a COVID-19 rapid testing site at the start of 2021, but it was never operational while the team played their matches, making Grimsby’s move a Lincolnshire first.

North East Lincolnshire acting director of public health, Geoff Barnes, said: “With schools now well into the new term, North East Lincolnshire is starting to see a rise again in cases amongst children, which is inevitably spreading to their parents and older relatives.

“All the figures suggest that whilst the Omicron variant is less severe in its symptoms it does still pose a significant risk to older and more vulnerable people. That alone is a vital reason for everyone to be fully vaccinated. Whether it’s your first, second or booster dose, we urge you to go along either on Saturday or to one of the many clinics.”

As well as the vaccinations at the football ground, there will also be a host of walk-in clinics across Grimsby for anyone wanting either a first, second or booster jab.

Pfizer doses will be available for people aged 16 and over wanting a first or second dose, as well as boosters for over 16s who had their second dose at least three months ago.

There will also be a select few of the sites that offer first and second doses for 12 to 15-year-olds, so long as the gap between jabs is at least 12 weeks and they are 12 weeks clear after testing positive for COVID-19.

The local walk-in dates are:

Sunday, January 30 – 10am to 2pm: Drugs4Delivery, Acorn Business Park, Moss Road*

Sunday, January 30 – 10am to 2pm: Freshney Place Shopping Centre (opposite the HMV store)*

Monday, January 31 – 9am to 1.30pm: Periville Pharmacy, Cromwell Primary Care Centre, Cromwell Road

Monday, January 31 – 9am to 5pm: Drugs4Delivery, Acorn Business Park, Moss Road*

Monday, January 31 – 10am to 2pm: Freshney Place Shopping Centre (opposite the HMV store)*

Tuesday, February 1 – 9am to 1.30pm: Periville Pharmacy, Cromwell Primary Care Centre, Cromwell Road

Tuesday, February 1 – 10am to 6pm: Centre4, 17a Wootton Road

Wednesday, February 2 – 9am to 1.30pm: Periville Pharmacy, Cromwell Primary Care Centre, Cromwell Road

Thursday, February 3 – 9am to 1.30pm: Periville Pharmacy, Cromwell Primary Care Centre, Cromwell Road

Thursday, February 3 – 4pm to 7pm: Open Door, Albion Street*

Friday, February 4 – 9am to 1.30pm: Periville Pharmacy, Cromwell Primary Care Centre, Cromwell Road

Friday, February 4 – 4pm to 7pm: Open Door, Albion Street*

Saturday, February 5 – 8.30am to 4pm: Open Door, Albion Street*

* = doses for 12 to 15-year-olds