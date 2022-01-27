Imps duo loaned out to Irish Premier Division club
Good luck Sam and Sean!
Lincoln City duo Sam Long and Sean Roughan have joined Irish Premier Division side Drogheda United on loan for their upcoming 2022 season.
Goalkeeper Long, 19, has made a total of six appearances in all competitions for the Imps this season, keeping three clean sheets. He made his Sky Bet League One debut last Saturday against Plymouth Argyle.
Defender Sean Roughan, 18, made his Lincoln debut against Crewe Alexandra in the Carabao Cup when he was just 17 in September 2020. The Republic of Ireland Under-19 international has made a further 11 appearances for the Imps first team, most recently in the Emirates FA Cup against Bowers & Pitsea.
Jez George, Imps Director of Football, said: “This is a brilliant opportunity for both players. We know the people at Drogheda, we know the league and we respect the level. There could not have been a better outcome for each of them in their individual circumstances.
“Sam moves after making his league debut and needs to be the number one, playing every week. Sean will join him at the end of his rehab from a minor ankle operation which is expected to be at the end of February.
“Therefore, the fact that this league starts in mid-February and continues throughout the summer, means that we can maximise their number of games right up to returning to Lincoln for pre-season. With their games on Friday evenings, this allows our staff to watch them play live.”
He added: “This loan will give them both the opportunity to play every week, it will be a fantastic experience for them, and it will put them in the best possible position to come back to fight for a place in our team next season.”