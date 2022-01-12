Latest COVID-19 data for Northern Lincolnshire
The latest number of COVID cases and COVID-related deaths
751 more people have been diagnosed with coronavirus across northern Lincolnshire over the past 24 hours.
North East Lincolnshire currently has a case rate of 2090 per 100,000.
North Lincolnshire has a rate of per 1985 per 100,000.
The number of new cases in the UK is 120,821.
Local COVID-19 data for northern Lincolnshire
The number of positive test results in each area since the pandemic began is recorded below, with new positive test results in brackets.
- North East Lincolnshire: 36,886 (+357)
- North Lincolnshire: 35,412 (+394)
The local areas currently worst affected by COVID are:
- Cleethorpes North (2,522 per 100,000)
- Littlefield South & Grange (2682 per 100,000)
- Great Coates & Willows (2523 per 100,000)
The local areas with the lowest COVID rates are:
- Scunthorpe North (1374 per 100,000)
- Broughton & Appleby (1361 per 100,000)
- Goxhill, Barrow & New Holland (1328 per 100,000)
- Barnetby, Ulceby & Killingholme (1416 per 100,000)
COVID deaths
The number of deaths within 28 days of a positive test result in each area since the pandemic began is recorded below, with new deaths, and deaths removed from the total following revisions to past data, in brackets.
- North East Lincolnshire: 345 (+2)
- North Lincolnshire: 347 (+1)
Vaccinations
Government data up to January 5 shows that in the UK, 135,551,676 jabs have been given so far – 51,992,559 first doses, 47,745,458 second doses and 35,813,659 boosters.
The local data shows
- North East Lincolnshire: First dose 118,173 (82.4%), second dose 109,874 (76.7%), booster 81,950 (57%)
- North Lincolnshire: First dose 131,139 (84%), second dose 121,814 (78%), booster 95,862 (61.2%)