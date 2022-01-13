Lincoln arts and heritage champion Lord Cormack nominated for Freedom of the City

An advocate for Lincoln on the national stage

The City of Lincoln Council is to honour the chairman of the Historic Lincoln Trust Lord Patrick Thomas Cormack with Freedom of the City.

Documents before Full Council next Tuesday said the nomination was “in recognition of Lord Cormack’s contribution to the rich heritage of the city, and advocating for Lincoln on the national stage”.

“Lord Cormack is a champion of the arts and heritage in Lincoln, being instrumental in several large conservation projects and in bringing world class exhibitions to the city,” said the report.

The Freedom of the City is given to individuals or groups who are considered to have “rendered eminent services to the local area”.

Lord Cormack (Conservative) was nominated by Her Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant of Lincolnshire Toby Dennis, supported by Mary Stuart CBE.

The report outlines how, as Chairman of the Historic Lincoln Trust, Lord Cormack was “responsible for securing a substantial donation for the creation of the PJ Ross Magna Carta Vault as part of the Lincoln Castle revealed project and was also instrumental in securing much of the match funding for the ongoing Lincoln Cathedral project”.

It highlights a number of exhibitions which have come to Lincoln due to his work, including Lincolnshire’s Great Exhibition, the Battles and Dynasties Exhibition, the Victoria and Albert Exhibition and the Doomsday Book display.

“Each one bringing thousands of people from around the world to our city,” said the report.

“Lord Cormack works tirelessly for the benefit of others, giving much of his time and energy to the city.

He is also Patron of the International Bomber Command Centre, Deputy High Steward of the Cathedral, Vice President of the Tennyson Society and a member of the University of Lincoln Court.

In recent years, Lord Cormack has also spoken out about changes to the Usher Gallery.

A Conservative, he has been involved in Government since 1970, originally elected to the Cannock seat and then taking on both South West Staffordshire and South Staffordshire.

He sat in the House of Commons until 2010 and in the House of Lords has sat on the EU Environment sub-committee, the Lord Speaker’s Advisory Panel on Works of Art and the Ecclesiastical Committee.