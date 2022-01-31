Lincoln to host international film festival
Featuring 28 independent films, including one shot in Lincolnshire
Indie-Lincs International Film Festival will be returning to Lincoln this February after a two year hiatus, showcasing some of the finest independent cinema from around the world.
The festival, which will run at Lincoln Performing Arts Centre between Thursday, February 17 and Saturday, February 19, will be coming back to the city after the coronavirus pandemic forced the past two events to be shelved.
Indie-Lincs is now in its sixth year, and will enable both filmmakers and the public to watch films made by some of the most talented independent filmmakers.
The county of Lincolnshire will be represented at the festival in the form of Lapwing, a feature length movie made by local filmmaker Philip Stevens and shot on the Lincolnshire coastline.
The Lincolnite spoke to director Philip Stevens and writer Laura Turner ahead of the release of Lapwing. Read more here.
Lapwing will be shown at LPAC on Friday, February 18, followed by a Q&A session with Philip Stevens, while other films include Born To Be, a US documentary about a leading transgender surgeon, and short animations such as Build Me Up and I am a Pebble, from the UK and France respectively.
The festival, run by Lincoln School of Film and Media senior lecturer Dr Mikey Murray, will offer a wide variety of films, from documentaries to shorts and drama, as well as offering filmmaker Q&As, networking opportunities and an awards ceremony.
It is open to the general public with day and weekend passes available. Day tickets cost £12 for adults, £8 for concession and £4 for students, while weekend passes cost £18 for adults, £12 for concession and £6 for students.
Ben Reynolds, senior programmer said: “The COVID-19 pandemic has shown the importance of films and the arts. Watching films has brought comfort to many people through this incredibly difficult period. Never has it been a more important time to support emerging filmmakers and artists.
“The beauty of our festival is that audiences can chat freely and socialise with filmmakers in a relaxed atmosphere and discover the magic behind the films we show. Our festival is built on an open and friendly atmosphere for all.”
To find out more about the festival, visit the Indie-Lincs website.