Lincoln trio cycling between all 20 Premier League grounds for charity

Three Lincoln men will cycle between all 20 Premier League football grounds – around 800 miles in eight days – to raise money for St Barnabas Hospice.

David Hobby lost his step mum to cancer in 2014 and said everything about the hospice was “amazing”. The 32-year-old said St Barnabas Hospice staff showed “selflessness and compassion” towards him and he “couldn’t have asked for anything more”, and ever since he has always wanted to raise money for the charity.

David, and his friends Adam Kent and Nathan Poundall, had been due to take on their Premier League Pedal challenge in August 2020, but due to coronavirus this was postponed and is now scheduled to start at Southampton’s Saint Mary’s Stadium on April 29 and finish on May 6 at Newcastle’s St. James’ Park on April 29.

The trio hope to raise £10,000 – make a donation to the fundraiser here.

They are hoping to meet someone at each club and take a photo at the grounds, especially at Old Trafford as David and Adam are both avid Manchester United fans, while Nathan supports Lincoln City. They will also stay over at different accommodation each night and hope companies will donate to them to help with their challenge.

David told The Lincolnite: “It’s good to set personal challenges, but this isn’t about us, it is about the charity which will motivate us during the cycle ride.

“St Barnabas Hospice support 10,500 lives [across Lincolnshire] each year. It is a very difficult thing to go through when you lose a loved one, but they showed attentiveness and knew how to support me without me knowing what I needed.

“Their whole approach to the situation is very sensitive and compassionate and was the support I needed at the time.

“I’ve always wanted to raise money for the charity and this is a good year to do it as it is the 40th birthday of St Barnabas.”

David has already begun training for the challenge and the motivation of helping St Barnabas Hospice is spurring him on.

He added: “Since coming up with the idea I have started getting really into cycling with the training.

“What is eye opening about being on a road bike is the speed. I was a complete novice prior to this and I think after the challenge I’ll always be spending time on a bike.”

As well as donating to the fundraising page, you can also follow the trio’s journey here.

St Barnabas Hospice delivers free, high-quality, compassionate end-of-life care and support to patients, their families and carers. The charity aims to enable people to live as fully as they are able for however many days, weeks or months they have left.

The charity is reliant on the financial support of the local community so fundraisers like David’s are important to St Barnabas Hospice.