Lincoln Yarborough swimming pool closed until summer

The main swimming pool at Yarborough Leisure Centre in Lincoln will be closed until the summer for essential maintenance works, but the learner pool will reopen later this month.

A decision was made by City of Lincoln Council to temporarily close the pool at the Active Nation leisure centre on Riseholme Road on January 6, after a structural issue was found with the ceiling during a routine inspection.

The learner pool will reopen on January 31 to ensure lessons can take place, but there will be a longer wait to access the main pool while works take place. Active Nation told members it is working hard to put a programme in place to reopen the teaching pool to accommodate lessons for children within stages one to three of the programme, as well as some parent and toddler sessions, and a small school swimming timetable.

Simon Walters, director for communities and environment at City of Lincoln Council said: “Following a further inspection at Yarborough Leisure Centre from our specialist contractors, the decision has been made to close the main pool until the summer so that essential maintenance works on the ceiling can take place.

“However, we have worked hard with Active Nation to ensure the learner pool can re-open later this month to ensure as many lessons as possible can continue to take place.

“We anticipate the learner pool will re-open on January 31, and we will continue to work with Active Nation to keep members and local schools updated.

“We apologise for any inconvenience that these timescales may cause, however the safety of our visitors is of upmost importance. We are dedicated to re-opening the main pool as soon as is physically possible.”

Active Nation told members swim lesson payment for January will be fully refunded in the coming days if their child is in a class above stage three.

In addition, all future payments have been immediately frozen so that no payment will be taken in February, or any future month until the pools fully reopen.

If lessons can be accommodated in the training pool, individuals will be contacted to arrange prior to them commencing.

For anyone with monthly or annual subscriptions including swimming, £5 will be refunded of the January fee. Future payments will also be adjusted with a reduction fee of £5 per month for the duration of the pool closure. For those paying annually with a single upfront payment a full additional free month has been added onto the normal expiry date.

Anyone whose membership is due to expire during the pool closure period will have a reduced renewal price applied to offset this. Any specific questions can be emailed to [email protected].