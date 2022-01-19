Lincoln’s historic Judge’s Lodgings back on market for £850k
A piece of local history is up for sale
The Grade II Listed Judge’s Lodgings, situated in between Lincoln’s castle and cathedral, has been listed on the market for £850,000.
The building is steeped in history, having been built in around 1820 by architect William Hayward to serve as the crown court.
It was given a two storey extension in the 1960s to the rear of the property, which contains various bedrooms and other amenity space, while a small garden can be found to the side of the property, with pedestrian access off Castle Hill.
It has now been listed by Lambert Smith Hampton at a guide price of £850,000 on a 999 year leasehold, with the brochure advertising it as a multi-purpose commercial development.
The ‘Permitted User’ clause allows for the 501 square metre property to be reimagined into a variety of uses, including a theatre, public house, live music venue, public hall, library, museum or retail unit.
Lambert Smith Hampton will be listening to offers until 12pm on Wednesday, March 9, and you can view the full listing here.
Applications must include full identity of the purchaser, proposed purchase prices, proof of funding, the basis of offer and proposed use of the building.
The property was last on the market in January 2021, listed for £800,000 by Banks Long & Co with Lincolnshire County Council wanting to sell to an owner who could “protect the fabric and heritage” of the Lodgings.