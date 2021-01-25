Historic Lincoln Judge’s Lodgings on sale for £800k

The historic Judge’s Lodgings, nestled between Lincoln Castle and Cathedral, are now on the market for offers over £800,000.

Lincolnshire County Council wants to sell it so a new owner can “protect the fabric and heritage of the building and enhance the scene in the uphill Lincoln area”.

The 5,232 square feet the Grade II listed property is being offered on a 999 year-long leasehold and is marketed by Banks Long & Co – take a virtual tour here.

Over the years the county council has used the Georgian building for various functions, training and events.

Lincolnshire County Council said it no longer has any use for it and the building is not currently being used.

The building was constructed in around 1820 by Architect William Hayward as The Judge’s Lodging, to serve the Crown Court, still inside the walls of Lincoln Castle.

The property was extended in the 1960s with a cavity brick two storey extension to the rear, which has various bedrooms and other amenity space.

There is a small garden to the side of the property, with pedestrian access off Castle Hill immediately to the west.

Banks Long & Co said the property would be suitable for a variety of other commercial uses including restaurant and retail, or even as a boutique hotel.

However, the property is not considered suitable for either residential conversion or office use.

The property has a current rateable value of £41,500 and best offers by informal tender are required by 12pm on Friday, March 19, 2021.

Leader of Lincolnshire County Council, Cllr Martin Hill, said: “The Judge’s Lodgings is a beautiful building steeped in history.

“Over the years we have used it for various functions, training and events, however we feel the time is right now to offer the building for sale as we no longer have any use for it.

“We want to see it taken on by a new owner who will protect the fabric and heritage of the building and enhance the scene in the Castle Square area which is enjoyed by residents and visitors, contributing to Lincoln’s uphill economy.”