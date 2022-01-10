Lincolnshire drink driver nearly five times over limit banned for three years
Fast acting people set up ‘rolling roadblock’
A Lincolnshire man has been given a three-year driving ban after he was found to be nearly five times over the legal limit of alcohol on the A64 in North Yorkshire.
Lee James Ebbutt, 47, of Eastwood Road in Boston was driving a white van on the A64 on Friday, December 10. North Yorkshire Police received a number of calls from concerned people about the van being driven extremely dangerously.
The van was swerving across the road and at one point made contact with the central reservation.
Quick thinking people followed the van and put their hazard lights on to warn other motorists. They remained behind the van to help keep others safe.
When the van left the A64 and waited at a set of traffic lights, officers from North Yorkshire Police’s Roads Policing Group were able to bring it to a stop.
Ebbutt appeared intoxicated as he had difficulty getting out of the van and walking, so he was arrested on suspicion of drinking driving. Officers also spotted a part full bottle of whisky on the passenger seat beside him.
He was taken into police custody where he provided two evidential samples of breath at a reading of 169mg per 100ml, nearly five times over the legal limit. He was charged with drink driving.
Ebbutt was given a three year driving ban at York Magistrates’ Court on January 6, 2022 after he was found guilty of driving under the influence of alcohol.
North Yorkshire Police Sergeant Andy Morton said: “Those who get behind the wheel after drinking not only pose a severe risk to themselves, but endanger the lives of many other road users too.
“We would like to thank the fast acting members of the public who spotted Ebbutt, called the police and effectively set up a rolling roadblock to protect other drivers.
“If you see a vehicle you think could be being driven by someone under the influence of alcohol, or see someone about to drive after drinking, please call us on 999.”