Road traffic collision appeal, St. Peter’s Avenue – Cleethorpes
We are appealing for witnesses following a road traffic collision yesterday (Sunday 9 January) at approximately 11:00am on St. Peter’s Avenue, Cleethorpes.
Officers were called to reports that a black Citroën DS4 had collided with a pedestrian near to the supermarket, Co-op.
The pedestrian sustained serious injuries to her leg and was taken to hospital to receive medical treatment. Thankfully, nobody else was injured as a result of the collision.
We are appealing for anyone who was in the area with dash cam footage, or who was travelling in the area at the time of the collision, or moments prior, to call us on our non-emergency 101 number quoting log 160 of 9 January.