Mum and son stabbed in heart by Louth murder accused, court hears

Bethany had additional cut injuries from where she may have defended herself
Flowers, candles and photographs were laid by a tree as a vigil was held in memory of alleged Louth murder victims Bethany Vincent and her nine-year-old son Darren Henson. | Photo: Graeme Whitworth

A man who denies murdering his ex-girlfriend and her nine-year-old son stabbed them both through the heart during a late-night attack at their home, Lincoln Crown Court heard.

Daniel Boulton, 30, is on trial for the alleged murder of 26-year-old Bethany Vincent and her son Darren Henson, nine, who were both found fatally injured at their home in Louth on May 31, 2021.

Boulton has denied their murder but admitted manslaughter, as well as entering a guilty plea to assaulting PC Stephen Dennis the day after the killings. He also admitted to burgling an empty cottage at Hubbards Hill, the site of his eventual arrest after a manhunt.

The site of Daniel Boulton’s arrest at Hubbard’s Hill in Louth. | Photo: Jon Aron

The jury heard how Ms Vincent had a restraining order against Boulton at the time of her death, and he says he was suffering from a mental health condition at the time.

As well as being stabbed through the heart, Bethany and Darren, known as DJ, suffered blunt force injuries, while Bethany had cuts which may have been sustained as she tried to defend herself.

A cordon in place while a manhunt was underway for 29-year-old Daniel Boulton. | Photo: John Aron

Boulton had previously split up with Ms Vincent and found himself living in temporary accommodation in Skegness, where he walked 28 miles from to get to the home in Louth where the killings took place.

The trial continues.

A community in shock. Tributes outside the home of Bethany Vincent and her son Darren Henson, who died on Monday night. | Photo: Jon Aron

