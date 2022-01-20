Mum and son stabbed in heart by Louth murder accused, court hears
Bethany had additional cut injuries from where she may have defended herself
A man who denies murdering his ex-girlfriend and her nine-year-old son stabbed them both through the heart during a late-night attack at their home, Lincoln Crown Court heard.
Daniel Boulton, 30, is on trial for the alleged murder of 26-year-old Bethany Vincent and her son Darren Henson, nine, who were both found fatally injured at their home in Louth on May 31, 2021.
Boulton has denied their murder but admitted manslaughter, as well as entering a guilty plea to assaulting PC Stephen Dennis the day after the killings. He also admitted to burgling an empty cottage at Hubbards Hill, the site of his eventual arrest after a manhunt.
The jury heard how Ms Vincent had a restraining order against Boulton at the time of her death, and he says he was suffering from a mental health condition at the time.
As well as being stabbed through the heart, Bethany and Darren, known as DJ, suffered blunt force injuries, while Bethany had cuts which may have been sustained as she tried to defend herself.
Boulton had previously split up with Ms Vincent and found himself living in temporary accommodation in Skegness, where he walked 28 miles from to get to the home in Louth where the killings took place.
The trial continues.
