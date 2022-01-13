Jury sworn in for Louth double murder trial
A man is accused of murdering a mother and her young son
A jury in the trial of a Skegness man accused of murdering a mother and her nine-year-old son in Louth has been sworn in.
Daniel Boulton of Alexandra Road, Skegness, denies murdering Bethany Vincent, 26, and her nine-year-old son Darren Henson.
Their bodies were found dead at a house in High Holme Road, Louth, at 8.29pm on May 31. Both had suffered stab wounds.
Boulton also denies assaulting PC Stephen Dennis with intent to resist arrest on 1 June and a further offence of burglary at Hubbards Hills Cottage in Halfpenny Lane, Louth, where it is alleged clothing, food and drink were stolen between May 30 and June 2.
Twelve jurors were this morning sworn in at Lincoln Crown Court along with two reserves.
The case is expected to be opened later this afternoon, January 13.
The trial in front of Mr Justice Pepperall is expected to last three to four weeks.