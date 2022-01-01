Man charged after missing Devon girl found near Boston
Leona had been missing for 10 days
A 34-year-old man has been charged after a missing 12-year-old girl from Devon was found at a property near Boston in Lincolnshire.
Leona Peach was reported missing after last being see in the Hele Park area of Newton Abbot during the morning of Monday, December 20.
Police carried out a search of an address near Boston on Thursday, December 30 and Leona was located safe and well.
Police previously appealed to help find Leona and said she may have travelled to Bideford to be with her dad Billy Peach.
A man by the same name – Billy Peach, 34, from Bideford, has now been charged with breach of court bail and knowingly assisting a child to run/stay away.
He had previously been arrested on suspicion of child abduction and kidnap before being transferred into police custody within Devon and Cornwall for questioning.
Peach is due to appear at Exeter Magistrates Court on Saturday, January 1, 2022.